All the times Bollywood failed to ace lilac

Lilac made waves in 2019 when we saw some stunning looks in this beautiful colour. However, it’s no secret that balancing this soft hue is tricky business. Bollywood has also had its fair share of romance with this colour, but has rarely managed to pull things off. Recently, at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a lilac sequinned wraparound dress and failed to nail it.

The hair and makeup, which comprised soft curls and shimmery lavender eyes respectively, were on point. However, it was the sequinned detailing that didn’t work for us. The dress would look gorgeous in satin, which would give it a sultry as well as delicate touch. Moreover, for semi-formal outings like these, one must take a cue from Rakul Preet who recently nailed a sequin top for a screening event.

Prior to this, Deepika Padukone seems to have made a tradition of opting for flamboyant outfits at the red carpet. More often than not, she manages to impress. But last year at the IIFA red carpet she failed to carry off this lilac gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood and soft feather trail made it seem like far too many things were going on and did absolutely nothing for the actor.

Also, Priyanka Chopra attended Chopard‘s event at the Cannes film festival, for which she wore a mermaid-inspired Fendi Couture sheer dress. The detailing on the dress, for one, made it look too busy; her hairdo, too, didn’t work for her. The sequin underlayer also looked a tad tacky.

