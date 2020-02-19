Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
All the times Bollywood failed to ace lilac

It's no secret that balancing this soft hue is tricky business. Bollywood has also had its fair share of romance with this colour but has rarely managed to pull things off.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 3:00:37 pm
bollywood lilac colour, lilac bhumi pednekar, lilac deepika padukone, lilac priyanka chopra, indian express news Bhumi Pednekar wore a lilac sequinned wrap around dress and failed to nail it. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Lilac made waves in 2019 when we saw some stunning looks in this beautiful colour. However, it’s no secret that balancing this soft hue is tricky business. Bollywood has also had its fair share of romance with this colour, but has rarely managed to pull things off. Recently, at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a lilac sequinned wraparound dress and failed to nail it.

The hair and makeup, which comprised soft curls and shimmery lavender eyes respectively, were on point. However, it was the sequinned detailing that didn’t work for us. The dress would look gorgeous in satin, which would give it a sultry as well as delicate touch. Moreover, for semi-formal outings like these, one must take a cue from Rakul Preet who recently nailed a sequin top for a screening event.

bollywood lilac colour, lilac bhumi pednekar, lilac deepika padukone, lilac priyanka chopra, indian express news Bhumi Pednekar wore a lilac sequinned wrap around dress at at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) bollywood lilac colour, lilac bhumi pednekar, lilac deepika padukone, lilac priyanka chopra, indian express news The hair and makeup, which comprised soft curls and shimmery lavender eyes respectively, were on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla) bollywood lilac colour, lilac bhumi pednekar, lilac deepika padukone, lilac priyanka chopra, indian express news Bhumi Pednekar did not impress us in this shimmery number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Deepika Padukone seems to have made a tradition of opting for flamboyant outfits at the red carpet. More often than not, she manages to impress. But last year at the IIFA red carpet she failed to carry off this lilac gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood and soft feather trail made it seem like far too many things were going on and did absolutely nothing for the actor.

IIFA Awards 2019, IIFA 2019, IIFA 2019 winners, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, rekha, iifa winners, sanju, ranbir kapoor, 2019 IIFA, iifa awards, sara ali khan, salman khan, ayushmann khurrana, vicky kaushal, karan johar Deepika Padukone disappointed in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Also, Priyanka Chopra attended Chopard‘s event at the Cannes film festival, for which she wore a mermaid-inspired Fendi Couture sheer dress. The detailing on the dress, for one, made it look too busy; her hairdo, too, didn’t work for her. The sequin underlayer also looked a tad tacky.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas cannes 2019 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard Love event at Cannes 2019. (Source: AP) priyanka chopra, nick jonas cannes 2019 Priyanka Chopra photographed with Nick Jonas. (Source: AP) priyanka chopra, nick jonas cannes 2019 Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Love event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. (Source: AP)

