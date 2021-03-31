‘I wanted to wear comfort, my heart needed it’: Tillotama Shome shares story behind her Filmfare outfit

At the recently held Filmfare awards, Tillotama Shome won the Critics Best Actress award for her film Is love enough, Sir? For the event, the actor had stepped out in a pair of separates from the label Norblack Norwhite which was accessorised with ear studs and completed with a chic hair braid.

The outfit might look like an unusual choice for the red carpet but the actor revealed the reason for opting to wear the same. “I decided to do things my way. I wanted to wear threads that my dear friend from @norblacknorwhite had gifted me sometime back. Pranay from @who_wore_what_when said it might not be too formal for @filmfare. But I wanted to wear comfort, my heart needed it,” she wrote on Instagram.

She went on to add that when asked by her stylist to add some jewels to the look, she borrowed from a friend. “Pranay being Pranay, said maybe some jewels…I decided to loan the jewels from a dear friend at @faruquijewels. He came himself to give the jewellery and wished me luck,” she wrote.

“I wore my sturdy old heels and requested my partner to be my date. Thank you @pranayjaitly for helping me choose the jewels and the HMU ideas. And for letting me be me,” she wrote in conclusion.

At the event, the actor was seen with husband Kunal Ross, and the day also happened to be their anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to us!! Thank YOU for holding me up in the most irreverent and laughter-filled ways @lord.kunal.ross There is none like you,” she had written in a sweet note.

What do you think about her look?