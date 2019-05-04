Student of the Year 2 music launch: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria rock the casual chic look

Student of the Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria recently attended the launch of their new song in Mumbai. The actors, who have been busy promoting the film which will be released on May 10, have been impressing us with their sartorial choices and their latest outing was no different.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday made quite a statement in a black Michael Kors tube top and graphic pants, which was paired with black heels. Her hair, styled by hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre, was tied in a top knot and accessorised using safety pins. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, stepped out in a black off-shoulder top and high waist denim jeans looking as pretty as a doll.

Shroff too kept his look simple and was spotted in a baby pink t-shirt and light blue denims.

Prior to this, Panday made quite a statement in a sequin mini dress from the label Needle & Thread. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, her look was completed with hair styled in soft waves, glitter eye make-up and blush pink lipstick. The outfit might seem like a bit much for a morning event, but the starlet did a good job in pulling it off.

Sutaria, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, had stepped out in a crop top paired with a jacket and matching short skirt. Dewy make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the chic look.

What do you think of their latest look?