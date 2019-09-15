Toggle Menu
TIFF red carpet: Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in this Reem Acra dress

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala was there at Toronto International Film Festival for the film Moothon, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. 

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar attend the premiere of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, but they were not the only Bollywood actors who made their presence felt. Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala too was there for the film Moothon, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor was spotted in a red flowy dress from the label Reem Acra and looked stunning. The matching cape made her stand out.

The look was kept minimalistic and was rounded out with a neat bun, dark lip shade and smokey eyes.

While she went for an understated look, The Sky is Pink actor was in a black and white frill gown from the label Marchesa. We quite liked the satin belt clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair let loose and winged eyeliner. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, it was accessorised with a pair of diamond dangles and few solitaire rings.

Priyanka Chopra attends a premiere for “The Sky is Pink” on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar at TIFF 2019 (Photo: AP Images).
Priyanka Chopra attends a premiere for The Sky Is Pink on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Needless to say, the Quantico actor’s fashion outing was reminiscent of  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The Fanney Khan actor had stepped out wearing a similar kind of outfit with architectural folds, similar combination and the ruffle details.

Cannes 2015: A strapless Ralph & Russo couture gown in monochromes rounded off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s top look at the film festival in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think of her look?

