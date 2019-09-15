TIFF red carpet: Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in this Reem Acra dress

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar attend the premiere of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, but they were not the only Bollywood actors who made their presence felt. Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala too was there for the film Moothon, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor was spotted in a red flowy dress from the label Reem Acra and looked stunning. The matching cape made her stand out.

The look was kept minimalistic and was rounded out with a neat bun, dark lip shade and smokey eyes.

While she went for an understated look, The Sky is Pink actor was in a black and white frill gown from the label Marchesa. We quite liked the satin belt clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair let loose and winged eyeliner. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, it was accessorised with a pair of diamond dangles and few solitaire rings.

Advertising

ALSO READ | TIFF red carpet: Priyanka’s gown gives deja vu of Aishwarya’s Cannes Ralph & Russo dress

Needless to say, the Quantico actor’s fashion outing was reminiscent of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The Fanney Khan actor had stepped out wearing a similar kind of outfit with architectural folds, similar combination and the ruffle details.

What do you think of her look?