Toggle Menu
TIFF red carpet: Priyanka’s gown gives deja vu of Aishwarya’s Cannes Ralph & Russo dresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/tiff-red-carpet-priyanka-chopra-look-gives-us-deja-vu-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchans-cannes-ralph-russo-dress-5994857/

TIFF red carpet: Priyanka’s gown gives deja vu of Aishwarya’s Cannes Ralph & Russo dress

Recently at Toronto International Film Festival premiere for her movie 'The Sky is Pink', the actor opted for a stunning black and white frill gown and looked nothing less than a princess.

priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
The dress also featured a black satin belt, which added extra charm to her outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra often manages to make heads turn with her red carpet appearance at the world premiere event. Recently at Toronto International Film Festival premiere for her movie ‘The Sky is Pink’, the actor opted for a stunning black and white frill gown and looked nothing less than a princess. The dress also featured a black satin belt, which added extra charm to her outfit.

She walked the red carpet with Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Rohit Saraf and the film’s director, Shonali Bose. In the hair and makeup section, she went for lovely bronze shades, added drama to her look with winged eyes and a sleek hairdo. She rounded off her look with a pair of diamond dangles and few solitaire rings.

Check her entire look here.

priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
Priyanka Chopra attends a premiere for “The Sky Is Pink” on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
Priyanka Chopra attends a premiere for “The Sky is Pink” on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar at TIFF 2019 (Photo: AP Images).
priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
Priyanka Chopra attends a premiere for The Sky Is Pink on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Her dress reminds us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The Fanney Khan actor had donned a similar kind of outfit with architectural folds. It was a strapless white dress with ruffle detailing and a dash of black colour.

priyanka chopra, farhan akhtar, pecee, the sky is pink, tiff 2019, priyanka chopra Aishwarya rai Bachchan's Ralph & Russo dress from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival,indian express news
Cannes 2015: A strapless Ralph & Russo couture gown in monochromes rounded off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s top look at the film festival in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android