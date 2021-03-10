B-Town is loving this fashion trend and so are we; check it out

This trend has made a comeback and we are totally elated! (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sanam Ratnasi/ Instagram)

Fashion trends come and go, but some remain evergreen and make a comeback after every few seasons. One such trend is currently ruling the roost, and looks like it is also B-Town’s favourite this season.

Can’t guess? Worry not, we shall not only reveal the trend but also share a few style hacks for you to ace it. So hold your breath as we present to you — tie and dye!

Below, take a look at some B-town approved-looks and feel inspired to recreate the same.

Alia Bhatt is known for her easy-going sense of style, and we could not take our eyes off her when she stepped out in this casual tie-dye T-shirt. Styled with her a pair of denim shorts, the look was completed with golden accessories and hair tied in a bun.

While this print is known for its relaxed summery vibe, Katrina Kaif turned things around by wearing a cropped tie-dye sweater. However, it was the bold safety pins detailing that stole the show.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty kept it glamourous in this flowing tie-dye dress. We like how she kept it simple and added a brown faux leather belt to give her look a bohemian feel.

Ankita Lokhande, too, jumped on the tie-dye bandwagon and was seen posing in a kurta which can easily be worn as a dress. Styled with olive green flowing pants, the outfit indeed looked very comfortable.

Last but not least, Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely stunning in a light tie-dye set which makes for great loungewear too.

