B-Town is loving this fashion trend and so are we; check it out

March 10, 2021 10:50:35 am
Fashion trends come and go, but some remain evergreen and make a comeback after every few seasons. One such trend is currently ruling the roost, and looks like it is also B-Town’s favourite this season.
Can’t guess? Worry not, we shall not only reveal the trend but also share a few style hacks for you to ace it. So hold your breath as we present to you — tie and dye!
Below, take a look at some B-town approved-looks and feel inspired to recreate the same.
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt is known for her easy-going sense of style, and we could not take our eyes off her when she stepped out in this casual tie-dye T-shirt. Styled with her a pair of denim shorts, the look was completed with golden accessories and hair tied in a bun.
View this post on Instagram
While this print is known for its relaxed summery vibe, Katrina Kaif turned things around by wearing a cropped tie-dye sweater. However, it was the bold safety pins detailing that stole the show.
View this post on Instagram
Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty kept it glamourous in this flowing tie-dye dress. We like how she kept it simple and added a brown faux leather belt to give her look a bohemian feel.
View this post on Instagram
Ankita Lokhande, too, jumped on the tie-dye bandwagon and was seen posing in a kurta which can easily be worn as a dress. Styled with olive green flowing pants, the outfit indeed looked very comfortable.
View this post on Instagram
Last but not least, Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely stunning in a light tie-dye set which makes for great loungewear too.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.