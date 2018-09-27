Thugs of Hindostan trailer release: Katrina Kaif disappoints in an Anamika Khanna creation

Katrina attended the launch of Thugs of Hindostan trailer with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.(Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Katrina attended the launch of Thugs of Hindostan trailer with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.(Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Soft pastel shades, grace, and style define Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices. It was then no surprise that she donned a white Anamika Khanna creation at the recent trailer launch of her upcoming Thugs of Hindostan. Flanked by Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kaif clearly held her own but her look left us disappointed.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the off-white outfit, that looked somewhat like a fusion of half-sari and dhoti pant was too drab, to begin with, and did not leave a mark. The ruffle number had a cape as well as a belt. There was just too much going on in the complicated ensemble and it was enough to baffle us.

However, we quite like the nude make-up palette. Statement earrings and matching stilettos rounded out the look.

Katrina Kaif’s look left us unimpressed. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Katrina Kaif’s look left us unimpressed. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Katrina Kaif arriving at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif arriving at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The cast of Thugs of Hindostan clicked at the trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) The cast of Thugs of Hindostan clicked at the trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a satin emerald-green dress and did raise the heat in it. We quite liked the blazer collar and a wrap-around detailing. The texture of the outfit too complemented her svelte frame and the look was as classy as it could get.

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a satin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a satin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

