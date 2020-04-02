Throwback to all the times Kiara Advani stepped out in Manish Malhotra creations

Kiara Advani looks pretty every time she steps out in Manish Malhotra outfits. (Photos: Instagram/designed by Gargi Singh) Kiara Advani looks pretty every time she steps out in Manish Malhotra outfits. (Photos: Instagram/designed by Gargi Singh)

Kiara Advani often impresses us with her on-screen performances, but she always manages to win our hearts with her impeccable fashion sense. Whether it is about acing neon and denims or saris and lehengas, the actor does it all effortlessly. But, she does it best whenever she steps out in creations by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Ahead, we list out all the times she turned heads in the designer’s outfits.

The Guilty actor dazzled in a this plum wine lehenga which features intricate geometrical lines. We like how it was styled with sleek straight hair and a generous dose of highlighter along with nude lips. The lehenga that was ‘meticulously handcrafted’ was worn by the actor for Armaan Jain’s sangeet ceremony.

Indeed perfect for a summer wedding, the Kabir Singh looks lovely in this intricately handcrafted lehenga in baby pink. The lehenga featured chikankari thread work with sequins, and was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse. The look was completed with a sheer pink dupatta and a pair of reflective sunglasses that added an edgy touch to the ensemble.

The actor looks gorgeous in this off white sheer ensemble with intricate lace work. We love the contemporary silhouette, which complements her svelte frame really well. Keeping it minimal, Kiara opted for a sleek ponytail and a basic choker encrusted with stones to complete the look.

Everything about the outfit is refreshing — right from the summery shades to the silhouette. A design from Malhotra’s summer 2020 couture, we love the plunging neckline of the strappy blouse. Intricately designed, the lehenga features sequins and delicate flower work done with a pink thread.

For the cover of Hello magazine, Kiara opted for a tiered lehenga which was styled with a sequined blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Keeping accessories to a minimal, the actor went for a choker, and opted for blow dried her mane with a bronzed make-up look.

What do you think about her looks?

