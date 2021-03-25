Gul Panag shares pic from when she was ‘heavily influenced by unibrow trend that Kajol rocked’

Gul Panag dons several hats — she is a model, an actor, as well as a certified pilot. But that is not all; she had also won the Miss India title in 1999. But did you know that her first beauty pageant — Miss Patiala — was in the year 1998? Even though she did not win, the actor recently took to Instagram to share a lovely photo from then, sharing details about her look.

“Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practise for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain (left after Fuara Chowk, on the way to Leela Bhawan.) I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga (wonder why she indulged me, and why I wore it @simranpotnis.) Anyway, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the unibrow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch. In the same cinema hall. Well, I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front,” reads her caption.

She further shared that she chanced upon the old photo while sorting out her original documents. “I was sorting my original education documents – BA, MA and found this photo in that folder.” She concluded with a request, “PS if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember.”

In the photo, she looked lovely in a bright yellow lehenga with intricate zari embroidery on the border. The look was accessorised with a neckpiece and maang tika.