Throwback to all the times Katrina Kaif impressed in Anamika Khanna outfits

Whether in a red ruffled dress or a gorgeous hot pink lehenga, the actor impresses in everything. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Whether in a red ruffled dress or a gorgeous hot pink lehenga, the actor impresses in everything. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif is known to keep it basic and play safe when it comes to fashion. However, the actor almost always manages to impress with her fashion choices, especially when she dons designs by Anamika Khanna, who is well-known for styling various celebrities from Shilpa Shetty to Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

So take a look at all the times the Bharat actor killed it in creations by the ace designer.

Katrina looked pretty in a peach coloured lehenga which was styled with a sheer white shrug featuring a floral border with pearl and sequin detailing. The look was completed with sleek hair, smokey eyes and a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor nailed it in this red floor-length dress. We like how simple and fuss-free it is even with the ruffle-detailing on the neckline. The dress also featured a matching shrug, and was paired with a heavy silver choker with ruby stones. We like how she kept it understated with her jewellery and makeup.

Looks like Katrina loves ruffles, and manages to carry it off as well. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she was seen in a white asymmetrical dress which featured ruffles and pleats. Teamed with a white floor-length shrug, the actor’s look was completed with golden strappy heels and a dainty pair of jhumkis.

ALSO READ | Designer Anamika Khanna: Sonam Kapoor is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity

Katrina looked lovely in this ensemble from the designer’s AK-OK collection which featured a straight fitted A-line skirt in hot pink teamed with a blouse with detailed prints. We love the ethnic yet contemporary approach of the outfit which was styled with a sheer white shrug with hot pink border. Again, she allowed the outfit to speak for itself with subdued makeup and dainty jewellery.

Last but definitely not the least, the actor stunned in a black blouse styled with a cotton shrug with detailed border featuring pearls and colourful stones. Brown smokey eyes, sleek hair, and tear-drop diamond statement earrings completed the look.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd