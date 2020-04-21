Disha Patani’s makeup game is always on point; take a look

Take a look at all the times we were swooned over by her makeup looks! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at all the times we were swooned over by her makeup looks! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Disha Patani is our OG queen when it comes to acing casual wear — whether it is a flirty dress with ruffles to or latex pants with a corset. But that’s not all, the actor’s makeup game is also equally impressive. Sometimes dewy, sometimes packed with a punch, but always on point. So take a look at all the times we have wanted to recreate the actor’s look.

Here’s how you can wear Disha Patani’s summertime pink glowy makeup

The ‘glow from within’ makeup look has been one of the biggest trends for quite some time now. It works great on skin that is healthy, hydrated and moisturised to the core. The mainstay of this look is oodles of highlighter, and the actor aces the makeup with ease. The look screams dewy and we love the hint of gold on her lids.

Disha was spotted donning this makeup look during the promotions of Malang. We love the seamless blending and how it was accommodated with a little wing and a cut-crease. Put together with sharp eyebrows and pink nude lips, this look has always had our hearts!

This is the perfect summer look (hoping we get to wear it soon). Nevertheless, you can still recreate it, and all you need is a good fluffy brush and an eyeshadow blending brush. Spritz some makeup spray on the blending brush and pack in some red colour for good pigmentation.

Nothing beats a classic winged eyeliner and red lips combination, and Disha proves the same with this look. We like how she added drama with wispy lashes and glittery eyeshadow, perfectly matching with her embellished outfit.

Winged eyeliner and golden shimmery eyes is another classic we will never get enough of. The actor paired it up with a false eyelashes to give a dramatic effect. Contoured cheeks, a flawless base and nude lips completed the look.

Kohl-rimmed eyes always get an appreciative nod and we love how Disha dons it with a hint of golden and pink on her eyes. With a generous dose of mascara and smoked out lash line, she aces the look with softly bronzed cheeks, a golden highlighter on the top points of her face and neutral lips.

What do you think about her looks?

