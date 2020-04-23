All the times Deepika Padukone left us speechless in Anamika Khanna outfits

From a sari to an elaborate outfit, take a look at how the actor effortlessly aced the designer’s creations. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From a sari to an elaborate outfit, take a look at how the actor effortlessly aced the designer’s creations. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. After all, she’s someone who is always on point with not only her movies, but also her style and makeup. It is no secret that the actor often experiments with her looks and turns heads almost every time she steps out. And she can nail absolutely any look — whether it is a simple sari or an elaborate outfit. But she particularly stands out in creations by designer Anamika Khanna. So here we are with some of our favourite moments of the actor in creations by the ace designer.

Deepika looked lovely in this gorgeous canary yellow sari during the promotions of her last movie, Chhapaak. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari featured a scallop-edged border in red and was paired with a purple blouse. Statement tear-drop earrings and heavy kadas completed the look.

The Piku actor floored us in this floral co-ord set that features a top, pair of palazzos and a floor-length shrug in the same print. Keeping it simple, Deepika went for Emerald studs, tied her tied in a neat ponytail and opted for light makeup.

No one else could have pulled off this outfit like Deepika did. The edgy ensemble featured a black blouse with sequins that was paired with high-waisted palazzos. But it was the ruffled cape that added drama to the outfit and took the look to a whole new level. We like how she went bold with pearls, dark cat eyes and a top bun.

Deepika dazzled in this ivory ensemble which she wore for Time Magazine’s 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People gala. The ensemble, even though traditional in its approach, was packed with a contemporary touch, thanks to the long train. The outfit stood out for its intricate embroidery work and we like how her makeup was dewy and the look was completed with tear-drop emerald and diamond earrings.

The actor looked gorgeous in this red ensemble featuring golden thread work. The full-sleeved outfit was paired with statement jhumkis, and her look was completed with hair parted at the centre, classic winged eyeliner and nude lips.

What do you think of her looks?

