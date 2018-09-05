This woman is making headlines with a ‘size inclusive’ movement on Instagram

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
The #MakeMySize movement has become a huge hit on social media. It all started when Sturino shared her frustration with her followers on how she is sick of trying on clothes that don't fit her.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 1:58:16 pm
Katie Sturino, fashion blogger, NYC fashion blogger, Katie Sturino fashion size, size zero, Katie Sturino fashion, indian express The #MakeMySize movement has become a huge hit on social media. (Source:/the12ishstyle/Instragram)
People with plus-size figures find it hard to get an outfit with a perfect fit. Deriving inspiration and curating a chic wardrobe is a constant struggle. To address this issue, Katie Sturino, a fashion blogger from New York started ‘The 12ish Style’, a style blog for size 12-18 women, living in a size 2 world. She has been recreating popular celebrity images in similar outfits – with the addition of a “few” inches.

The #MakeMySize movement has become a huge hit on social media. According to the reports in Revelist, it all started when Sturino shared her frustration with her followers on how she is sick of trying on clothes that don’t fit her. In a poll, she asked all her followers if they were tired for being an average size woman in the United States and constantly struggled to find items in their size.

Reportedly, more than 90% of her followers agreed to having faced the same problem and soon after, the hashtag #MakeMySize followed.

She explained why she started this movement by a sharing a picture where she is seen trying on jeans and actually struggling to pull it over.

She even called out brands like Zara for not having plus-size clothes.

