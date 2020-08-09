This weekend, get Kubbra Sait’s glam red look in four easy steps

On what occasions do you like to don a red lip? (Photo: Kubbra Sait/ Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta) On what occasions do you like to don a red lip? (Photo: Kubbra Sait/ Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Red lipstick is what truly completes your makeup vanity. Those who love makeup also have a strong connection with the colour red, because not only does it uplift your dampened spirits, but also makes you feel supremely powerful.

Recently, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait posted a picture in a gorgeous matte red lipstick and we couldn’t help but be in awe of her look. Here, we decode this look for you in four easy steps. If you are free as you read this article, give a shot at recreating it, we are sure you will love the results!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

Steps to get this look

Begin with a thoroughly moisturised face. The best hack to do this is to mix a little strobe cream or a highlighting moisturiser with your foundation or BB cream for a gleaming look. Apply it to your face and make sure you blend it thoroughly with a dampened beauty blender.

Carefully comb through your eyebrows using a spoolie brush and fill them up. Next, using silver or a white eye pencil, line the lower and upper lash line to make your eyes pop. Top it off with at least two coats of mascara.

Next, add a highlighter to the inner corner of your eyes and high points of your face like the bridge of your nose, temples of your face and your cupid’s bow. Don’t forget to add blush, you can use the very red lipstick for the same.

Here’s the star of this look, take your red liquid lipstick and carefully draw a line or use a red lip liner. Fill in the gaps and you finally have Sait’s perfect glam red look!

Here’s how you can select the perfect red lipstick as per your skin tone. Go check it out here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd