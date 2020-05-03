Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
This TikTok hack helps you fix your receding hairline in no time; check it out here

Will you try this hack?

Published: May 3, 2020
This hack is super easy and easily covers the receding line. (Photo: Getty)

Beauty junkies on most days will agree that TikTok happens to be the place where you get the best and indeed the most bizarre beauty hacks but, well they surely work and there’s nothing beating them! TikTok fashion superstar @chrisellelim recently shared a hack that helps you fix your receding hairline like magic. Want to know more? Check out the video below!

@chrisellelim

How I fix my receding hairline (forehead) with makeup! My trick when I pull back my hair! #makeuphacks #getthelook #makeup #beauty #asmr #beautyhacks

♬ BDASH Breathe – bdash_2

Begin by tying your hair back neatly and see where do you need to fill the bald spots. With an eyebrow pencil or a dark brown kohl pencil draw the line and brush it inside into the hair.

Fill the empty space between the line and your hair with a contour stick and blend it properly. Next using a felt tip liner, make thin strokes imitating your natural hairline.

Set it with your bronzer or contour powder and there you go!

 

Other than that ensure you are combating dandruff. Check out these remedies to get rid of dandruff at home. Ensure you are consuming foods that are rich in Vitamin B12, zinc and iron.

 

