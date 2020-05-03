This TikTok hack helps you fix your receding hairline in no time; check it out here

This hack is super easy and easily covers the receding line. (Photo: Getty) This hack is super easy and easily covers the receding line. (Photo: Getty)

Beauty junkies on most days will agree that TikTok happens to be the place where you get the best and indeed the most bizarre beauty hacks but, well they surely work and there’s nothing beating them! TikTok fashion superstar @chrisellelim recently shared a hack that helps you fix your receding hairline like magic. Want to know more? Check out the video below!

READ| A Q-tip can do more than you think; check it out here

This easy TikTok hack will help you ace the gradient eye shadow look

Begin by tying your hair back neatly and see where do you need to fill the bald spots. With an eyebrow pencil or a dark brown kohl pencil draw the line and brush it inside into the hair.

This bizarre beauty makeup will leave you oddly satisfied

Fill the empty space between the line and your hair with a contour stick and blend it properly. Next using a felt tip liner, make thin strokes imitating your natural hairline.

Set it with your bronzer or contour powder and there you go!

Other than that ensure you are combating dandruff. Check out these remedies to get rid of dandruff at home. Ensure you are consuming foods that are rich in Vitamin B12, zinc and iron.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd