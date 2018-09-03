This size-inclusive fine jewellery line is calling out fatphobia

Automic Gold is dedicated to being “genderless, size-inclusive, and diverse. (Source: Automic Gold/Instagram) Automic Gold is dedicated to being “genderless, size-inclusive, and diverse. (Source: Automic Gold/Instagram)

The fashion industry is highly plagued by the idea of a “perfect” body, however, the need for size-inclusivity has been a topic of hot debate for quite sometime now. In the wake of such discussions, here is a fine jewellery line by Alena and Jamie which believes in size-inclusivity.

The queer-owned brand, Automic Gold is calling out fatphobia in the fine jewellery world, and also making the ultra-trendy minimalist line accessible to everyone regardless of gender or size. Alena, who is a metalsmith and a jewellery designer creates stunning designs for the company. While co-founder, Jamie is the graphic designer, the force behind the brand’s website, social media, visual voice and more. According to the brand’s website, Automic Gold is dedicated to being “genderless, size-inclusive, and diverse.”

Check some of their designs here.

The couple does things differently and are committed to avoid using photoshop in order to celebrate the real bodies of the models. They hire non-white, non-cis, and size diverse models for their work so that they stand by their motto and fight the stereotypes that surrounds the fashion industry.

