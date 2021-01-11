scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

This month’s Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

Although Paris is technically not in a lockdown, stringent restrictions limiting movements are in place nationwide, including a 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. curfew

By: AP | Paris | Updated: January 11, 2021 4:41:24 pm
Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion's regulatory body has said that this month's Paris men's and haute couture fashion shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears. (Photo: AP)

Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion’s regulatory body has said that this month’s Paris men’s and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears.

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has told luxury houses they will not be allowed to invite guests this season, after instruction by police.

In a statement to the AP, the federation said Monday that “we confirm that there can be no public gatherings” at Paris Fashion Week adding that “houses can still organize ‘real’ runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.”

MORE ON FASHION |Bespoke services, virtual shows and more: How fashion industry adapted to pandemic

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Although Paris is technically not in a lockdown, stringent restrictions limiting movements are in place nationwide, including a 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. curfew. Repeated failure to obey rules can lead to a six-month prison sentence.

France’s second lockdown ended Dec 15, but restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and museums remain shuttered.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neelam’s ethnic fashion game deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement