Ananya Panday is not afraid to experiment with her style; here’s proof

Ananya Panday seems to be in an experimental phase with her fashion. The actor, whose style reflects her jovial and lively personality, has been shaking things up with her stylist Meagan Concessio to try new styles and looks which redefine her wardrobe as we knew it.

She loves her casual crop tops and jeans as much as she does couture lehengas; but lately, we’ve seen a different avatar of her sartorial choices.

She shared her most recent look on Instagram wherein she is sporting a Shivan and Narresh ensemble. An all-white look, she wore a collared, knit cardigan with a tattered effect layered on top of a nude bralette. She styled it with a knee-length straight fit skirt in the same colour and knee high white boots.

Her hair complemented this fashionably messy look with a messy bun. Minimal silver-toned earrings and rings served as the only accessories for this look. She captioned the post “Annie in wonderland”.

Earlier, Ananya took ‘fishnet’ a notch higher with another Shivan and Narresh look which featured a simple white bodysuit with a golden accent on the chest. It was the floor-length net overlay that was quirky and unusual.

The actor, perhaps anticipating trolls on this look, wrote in her Instagram caption, “I’m fully aware aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing.” Her beach waves and sun-kissed makeup completed this exotic resort look.

