This is why Alia Bhatt specifically wore this lehenga on Diwali; know more about it here

Bhatt took to Instagram and wrote: " Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 🪔". (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

For the Diwali festivities yesterday, everyone in B-town was seen wearing either a Manish Malhotra or a Sabyasachi — especially in the days leading up to the celebrations. Decadent designs and a carefully-crafted silhouettes had celebs shining bright. Actor Alia Bhatt, however, decided to dress up for a cause. The results have warmed our hearts!

While she looked stunning in a baby pink lehenga, paired with a white cut-sleeve blouse, there was more than what met the eye. Here’s the story behind Bhatt’s lehenga. Read on.

Taking to Instagram she shared how this Diwali, she wanted to do something different, for which she “wore something different”. Captioning the post, the actor wrote: “This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people – the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months. (sic)”

The lehenga, ‘My Beautiful Planet‘, is actually a set of drawings made by 35 children studying in the free schools of AOL. Made in the last four months of the pandemic by ’13 karigars’, the lehenga represents the earth — if you look closely, you will notice the deserts, the seas, the waterfalls and even the solar system!

It is made out of 100 per cent waste fabric, and truly there could be no better day to wear this, given that both Diwali and Children’s Day were celebrated on the same day.

Her stylist Ami Patel, too, shared the details on Instagram and wrote: “@aliaabhatt thank youuuu by wearing this lehenga you’ve lit the lives of sooo many children 🪔🪔🪔 Happy Diwali and Happy Children’s Day ❤️❤️❤️”

