This easy TikTok hack will help you ace the gradient eye shadow look

If you’ve been missing applying makeup, the lockdown is actually the perfect time to perfect those skills, whether it is getting your brightest red lipstick right or perfecting the sharpness of your winged eyeliner. For those who have been dreaming of top-notch blending skills, of course, practice pays but makeup is also about acing it smartly. This TikTok hack helps you ace the gradient eye shadow effortlessly; check it out below.

Begin by applying a bit of concealer and set the base of your eyelids so that the eyeshadow or glitter can be set and does not budge.

Next, take the eyeshadow sponge that comes with most kits and pack it with three starkly contrasting different colours, so they stand out.

Pack it with three different eye shadow sponges on your eyelids. Then, take your blending brush and apply with soft pressure.

Then take the same eyeshadow and blend it on your lower lash line so that the entire look comes together. Apply a coat of mascara to complete the look. Keep your eyebrows soft because you want the makeup to speak for itself.

Apply a complementing lip shade and there you go!

