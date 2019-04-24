This Chinese hairstylist specialises in sculpting people’s faces on the scalp

Hairstylists around the world often gain popularity because of their celebrity clientele, but this particular hairdresser from China has garnered a fan following by creating images of famous faces on the back of his clients’ heads.

Advertising

Right from sculpting former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, to actors like Bruce Lee and Jean Reno, 39-year-old Wang Jianfeng from Shaoxing in eastern China has done it all.

According to Reuters, Wang got inspired when he saw a video of renowned United States hair artist Rob Ferrel, who created portraits of celebrities on his clients’ scalps. Wang did his first hair sculpting in 2015, and there has been no stopping since then.

His loyal clients often travel from around neighbouring provinces and cities to get their hair sculptured. Talking to the news agency, Wang shared his passion for the art form.

Watch the video here.

However, Wang also spends two weeks each month on the road during which he travels around the country giving lessons to barbers and hairstylists at major high street salon chains on how to sculpt basic patterns on to clients’ heads. According to reports, he charges around 200 Yuan (Rs 2,078).