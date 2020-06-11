Want a natural deo? You need just 5 things

Be patient when you are choosing to switch to a natural deodorant. (Photo: Getty) Be patient when you are choosing to switch to a natural deodorant. (Photo: Getty)

During the lockdown, many people have switched to natural skin and haircare routines. Whether it is a result of unavailability of cosmetic products in the market or the realisation to go sustainable, it is indeed a welcome change. But while incorporating a change to your routine is always fun, how patient you are while it shows results is essential. Because that is exactly what is needed when you begin using a natural deodorant. But trust us, the positives are way too many — you can know about them here. So if you are wondering how to go about it, we have you covered.

Check out the steps below:

Steps

*In a microwave-safe bowl, take 2 tsp shea butter and 1 tsp coconut oil. Microwave it for 40 seconds until it is liquefied.

*To this, add 3 tsp cornstarch or arrowroot powder and half tsp baking powder. Mix well so that there are no lumps and air bubbles.

*Next, add 10-15 drops of your favourite essential oil. Even tea tree oil works great. Mix well and transfer it to a small airtight container.

*Put the container into the freezer for an hour. Result: you get a creamy natural deodorant you can rub on your underarms.

However, remember to be patient when you make the switch. This is because there is a high possibility that in the first two weeks you may experience a substantial increase in the growth of odour-causing bacteria, and excessive sweating. This is a sign of your body adjusting after years of using antiperspirant and deodorants. But do not worry, this is just your body’s way of flushing out toxins and switching to something natural which is better in the longer run.

