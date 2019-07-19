10 things to consider when buying a pair of jeans

Easy to maintain and comfortable to wear, jeans can be teamed with a variety of things ranging from a top to a kurti. Over the years, the fashion garment has undergone a major makeover with many kinds available these days — from distressed jeans to classic denims.

But shopping for a new pair can get confusing as you need to take a lot of things into consideration including the style, fit, colour and of course, the latest trend. To help you make an informed decision, we have put together a list of things you must consider while buying a new pair.

*Quality of fabric

Ensure you check the label for fabric details before buying. Even though synthetic is a cheaper fabric, it is better to stick with blended natural fabric as it will last longer and stay in shape despite repeated washes. Finally, check the seams on both the inside and outside of the garment. If it is sloppy, know that the jeans is loosely stitched.

*Keep the budget in mind

A pair of denims can vary in price and more often than not, cost is the indicator of quality. When it comes to denims, you usually get what you pay for. With that in mind, ask yourself what your expectation from the new pair is and then go ahead with the purchase.

*Classics never fade

Before you hop onto the fashion bandwagon, ask yourself if the money would be better spent on a more timeless look. New looks will come and go, but a basic pair of jeans in blue and black will never go out of fashion. So its a better option to stick with the basics which would make you look effortlessly smart.

*Fit is paramount

It is important that the fit of the garment is to your liking. It really doesn’t matter how much you spend on a new pair if the fit is not good. Therefore, it is important to stick to what feels comfortable. Ideally, you will want to find a nice balance of stylish and cozy.

*Try something new but be mindful of what you already own

When shopping for a new pair, try out something you are not used to — a new wash, colour or even fit can do wonders to refresh your wardrobe. But always ask yourself whether the new pair will go with the clothes you already own. If you are unsure, it’s probably not a good investment.

*Perfect length

With ankle-length pants, the hem should be positioned just above or right on your ankle bone, skinny jeans should offer a clean ankle length look, while straight jeans should cover the top of your feet. Remember to choose the jeans that fit your body type. While choosing jeans for men, go for those that are long enough to cover the socks but short enough not to cover the shoes.

*Easy to maintain and use

When purchasing a pair of denims ensure they are easy to wash and handle. Purchasing an expensive denim piece should not come with a set of manuals to follow in terms of its laundry and use. One should have the freedom to use their purchase the way they like.

*Don’t get carried away by discounts

If you are only looking for discounts when purchasing a new pair you might end up purchasing a cheaper quality make which will end up costing you later as you might need to buy a new pair sooner than you had expected.

*The silhouette and wash

Your choice of clothing can set you apart from the crowd. The same principle applies for denim silhouette which when chosen correctly can make you look slim and tall. If you are still in doubt which denim wash to buy then opt for monochromatic wash.

*A 360 degree approach toward buying

Before making the final purchase, quickly try on the denim to ascertain how its looks and feels on you. It is very important that you are comfortable in the pair you seek to purchase.

— With inputs from Killer Jeans (Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd).