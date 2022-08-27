Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone channel vintage style in sari looks

Saris have been a quintessential dress for many Indian women, for centuries. Over the years, the fashion world has undergone a multitude of changes but saris still remain an indispensable part of our society.
As such, B-town celebs’ love for saris is not new. From parties to promotional events, many actors can often be seen donning beautiful saris. Let’s have a look at some of them.
Recently, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a vintage ivory white silk sari by Sarang Kaur. Pairing it with a matching turtleneck blouse, the actor looked ethereal. Her clean bun and silver earnings with white embedded stones complemented her outfit.
Kriti Sanon, too, never fails to catch our eyeballs with her impeccable fashion sense. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a golden shimmery sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wore a deep-neck blouse and complemented her ensemble with diamond earrings. The Persian carpets in the background added a royal tinge to the photo.
Deepika Padukone is, undoubtedly, an embodiment of elegance and grace. The actor donned a white sari with pleated ruffles in Cannes 2022, looking ethereal as always. She wore a sweetheart strapless blouse and paired it with an extensive pearl and crystals neck piece.
