scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone channel vintage style in sari looks

From parties to promotional events, many actors can often be seen donning beautiful saris

Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia sari pictureThe actors went for vintage and royal saris (Source: Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Saris have been a quintessential dress for many Indian women, for centuries. Over the years, the fashion world has undergone a multitude of changes but saris still remain an indispensable part of our society.

Also Read | |Kate Middleton gets clicked in a never-seen-before military outfit; check it out

As such, B-town celebs’ love for saris is not new. From parties to promotional events, many actors can often be seen donning beautiful saris. Let’s have a look at some of them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Recently, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a vintage ivory white silk sari by Sarang Kaur. Pairing it with a matching turtleneck blouse, the actor looked ethereal. Her clean bun and silver earnings with white embedded stones complemented her outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, too, never fails to catch our eyeballs with her impeccable fashion sense. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a golden shimmery sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wore a deep-neck blouse and complemented her ensemble with diamond earrings. The Persian carpets in the background added a royal tinge to the photo.

Also Read | |Paris Fashion Week serves up quintessential French chic with Officine Generale show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is, undoubtedly, an embodiment of elegance and grace. The actor donned a white sari with pleated ruffles in Cannes 2022, looking ethereal as always. She wore a sweetheart strapless blouse and paired it with an extensive pearl and crystals neck piece.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:20:09 pm
Next Story

Liger actor Ramya Krishnan: Didn’t have courage to leave my career in Telugu cinema for Bollywood

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kunal Rawal and Arpita's pre wedding bash, gallery
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a glamorous affair; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement