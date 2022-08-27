Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone channel vintage style in sari looks

Saris have been a quintessential dress for many Indian women, for centuries. Over the years, the fashion world has undergone a multitude of changes but saris still remain an indispensable part of our society.

As such, B-town celebs’ love for saris is not new. From parties to promotional events, many actors can often be seen donning beautiful saris. Let’s have a look at some of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Recently, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a vintage ivory white silk sari by Sarang Kaur. Pairing it with a matching turtleneck blouse, the actor looked ethereal. Her clean bun and silver earnings with white embedded stones complemented her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, too, never fails to catch our eyeballs with her impeccable fashion sense. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a golden shimmery sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wore a deep-neck blouse and complemented her ensemble with diamond earrings. The Persian carpets in the background added a royal tinge to the photo.

Also Read | | Paris Fashion Week serves up quintessential French chic with Officine Generale show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is, undoubtedly, an embodiment of elegance and grace. The actor donned a white sari with pleated ruffles in Cannes 2022, looking ethereal as always. She wore a sweetheart strapless blouse and paired it with an extensive pearl and crystals neck piece.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!