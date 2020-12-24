There is a new face shield in town; check out the pictures

What do you think of them? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Saiyami Kher/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The ongoing pandemic has made safety gears like face masks, gloves, and shields a permanent part of our appearances. But in the last few months, these safety accessories have undergone a major makeover. With the intervention of designers, they evolved from being austere to colourful and even fashionable. Now, several celebrities are spotted wearing for a new kind of face shield which protects without causing inconvenience.

Take a look below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a photo where she was seen wearing a transparent face shield held together by a specs-like structure. The best part about it is how it doubles up as a mask as well, without one having to wear one separately.

Actor Saiyami Kher, who recently essayed the role of a Covid warrior in the anthology of shorts, Unpaused, also shared a similar photo. In it, she was seen wearing a transparent mask attached to oversized swim goggles. “That’s me reading up about the new mutated Covid strain. Suggest you guys just keep your masks on while stepping out,” she wrote.

There was also Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was seen happily posing for paparazzi wearing the new face shield.

It goes without saying that these safety gears will keep evolving in the coming months. And it will be exciting to see the changes.

