The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor continues her love affair with red

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, is giving us some major fashion goals. The actor has been evidently playing with the colour red, and she proved it yet again as she stepped out in all-red ensemble from designer Raghavendra Rathore.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actor looked royal in a bandhgala saree. The full-sleeve blouse and the flowy skirt worked together really well. We also liked the golden embellishments that added an element of bling to the look. The look was accessorised with stunning earrings from Lalchnd jewellers and rounded out with hair styled into a perfect braid by Hiral Bhatia, and make-up by Arti Nayar.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted looking timeless in an ethnic ensemble from the label Good Earth India. Styled by Kapoor, the golden brocade suit was paired with a gorgeous sheer dupatta which stood out with for the intricately embroidered floral designs. The look was rounded with hair tied in a neat bun, red lip shade, and accessorised with matching potli.

In another instance, she stepped out in an ensemble from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The pencil skirt and the puffy sleeves gave it an all-world look. The look was accessorised with the brand’s suede waist-bag and rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair parted at the centre.

What do you think of her latest look?