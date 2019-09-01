The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor plays with red in her recent looks; see pics

When it comes to fashion, there is really nothing that one can criticise Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor and as always, she is giving us some major fashion goals. The actor was recently spotted donning three different looks, and they are an interesting mix of ethnic, chic and dreamy.

In one of the looks, the actor was spotted looking graceful and timeless in a Good Earth India ensemble. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the golden brocade suit was teamed with a gorgeous sheer dupatta with intricately embroidered floral designs. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun, red lip shade and accessorised with matching potli.

In another look, she went for an all-red ensemble. She stepped out in an ensemble from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The red suit with the puffy sleeves looked all old-world on her. The look was accessorised with the brand’s suede waist-bag and completed with hair parted at the centre and a nude make-up palette.

In the third look, the actor was seen again in red turtle neck top but she balanced it with a beige trench jacket by Dice Kayek. This was teamed with a matching mid-length skirt. The look was completed with striking red boots and a blue box bag. We really liked the hairdo, the soft bouffant, making it all dreamy.

