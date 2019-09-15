The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sticks to red and how

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, is painting the town red. All through the promotional tours, she has been seen donning varied shades of red and, being true to the fashionista that she is, the Neerja actor has seldom kept it boring. And this remains true even for her latest outings. The actor was spotted in multiple looks recently and they were quite a mixed bag.

Recently she was spotted in a red kurta set from the label Gulabo. The loose kurta was paired with a matching pair of palazzo pants. However, it was the potli bag with gota patti designs. The look was rounded out with red juttis and accessorised with statement earrings and bracelet from Maheep Kapoor.

Prior to that, she looked ravishing in a Petar Petrov ensemble. The red shirt paired with the leather skirt looked lovely on her and no one but she could have pulled this off. This was not all. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, hair styled impeccably and accessorised with matching boots.

The actor also reminded us of her Delhi-6 days as she donned in a chic ensemble from designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. We quite liked the fun prints and the waistcoat she chose to pair the outfit with. The look was accessorised with gorgeous silver earrings and rounded out with hair tied in a braid and winged eyeliner.

Not the one to depart from the theme, she was also spotted in an all-red ensemble from the label Notebook. The co-ord set looked lovely on her and it was rounded out with a hair neatly tied in a bun and gold hoop earrings.

