The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dazzles in red

It is no secret that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s preferred colour during the promotions of The Zoya Factor has been red. But one can trust her to not make it boring. She was recently spotted on the sets of reality show Dance India Dance in a stunning handpainted lehenga set from the label Vedika M.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit stood out for the red and gold combination. It was not too gaudy and seemed like a perfect festive wear one can opt for even in the morning. It was paired with a matching dupatta and the look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the side and smokey eyes. But it was her accessories from the brand Clove that really stood out. The earrings and neckpiece were quirky and chic.

In another look, the actor was spotted donning an all-red ensemble from the label Maison Valentino. The combination of a dress, blazer and a pair of trouser, and all of them of the same colour is not easy to pull off but one can trust the Neerja actor to make a statement and that she did. The look was completed with oversized pearl earrings, hair tied neatly in a bun and nude make-up palette.

