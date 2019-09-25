The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back and how

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, and the actor is already impressing us with her looks. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks and full points to her for keeping them as different as possible.

For one event, the Quantico actor stepped out in a floral printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and dainty earrings. We like how her hair was styled simply, with the small bindi beautifully rounding out the look.

In another look, she was spotted in a canary yellow Christian Siriano dress which featured a slit at the front. The look was accessorised with round shades, a watch and completed with a messy bun and Jimmy Choo heels.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit as she attended Vogue Japan’s 20th-anniversary party at the Bulgari Hotel, Milan. The look, however, left us sorely disappointed considering how effortlessly she generally nails power dressing. The glossy pantsuit that featured pink stripes, was completed with makeup consisting bright red lipstick, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and bronzed cheeks.

The actor accessorised the look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, neckpiece, matching heels and a matching clutch bag.

Now with the promotional tours about to start full swing, we cannot wait to see what next the actor has to offer.