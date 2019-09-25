Toggle Menu
The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back and how

The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in two different looks and full points to her for keeping them as different as possible.

Which look do you prefer? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, and the actor is already impressing us with her looks. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks and full points to her for keeping them as different as possible.

For one event, the Quantico actor stepped out in a floral printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and dainty earrings. We like how her hair was styled simply, with the small bindi beautifully rounding out the look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

In another look, she was spotted in a canary yellow Christian Siriano dress which featured a slit at the front. The look was accessorised with round shades, a watch and completed with a messy bun and Jimmy Choo heels.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a yellow jumpsuit. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit as she attended Vogue Japan’s 20th-anniversary party at the Bulgari Hotel, Milan. The look, however, left us sorely disappointed considering how effortlessly she generally nails power dressing. The glossy pantsuit that featured pink stripes, was completed with makeup consisting bright red lipstick, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and bronzed cheeks.

The actor accessorised the look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, neckpiece, matching heels and a matching clutch bag.

The double-breasted blazer and black trousers somehow failed to impress us. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
We feel she could have perhaps opted for a dewy makeup look. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Now with the promotional tours about to start full swing, we cannot wait to see what next the actor has to offer.

