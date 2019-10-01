The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses and disappoints in her recent looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, very evidently, is caught up with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. While at it, she has been donning different looks and has impressed us greatly. However, the actor was recently spotted in three different looks and while she impressed in most, she sorely disappointed in one look.

In one of the looks, she was spotted in a custom-made deep green ensemble from Lela Rose. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit worked mainly for the sharp cuts and interesting sleeves. The look was rounded out with a sleek hairstyle and bright lipstick.

In another instance, she stepped out looking lovely in a long floral dress. It was the perfect summer wear and we really liked the way it was accessorised with a belt clinched at the waist. Hair let loose, pink lips and dark shades completed the look.

However, the actor who seemingly could no wrong with her sartorial choices, disappointed us sorely in this Anita Dongre ensemble. There are some looks where nothing seems to work. This was that look. The ensemble did nothing for the actor, and the flaky and garish makeup just made things worse. The accessories, that consisted chunky earrings and a maang tika, did no good. It seemed like the actor just went 15 years back with her fashion choices.

Prior to this, she had donned a blush pink anarkali from Dongre and we had loved the look. The anarkali was teamed with churidar and a matching dupatta. The look was completed with hair parted in the middle, bright lipstick, plastic heels and accessorised with mangalsutra.

What do you think of her recent looks?