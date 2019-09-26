The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a fashion roll

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and is giving us some major fashion goals while at it. On the second day of the promotions, she was spotted in two different looks and much like the first day, they were quite different from each other — and needless to say, the actor nailed them both.

Advertising

ALSO READ | The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back and how

Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Mimi Cuttrell, the actor was spotted in a mauve blazer dress from Versace as she visited the set of reality TV show Dance India Dance judged by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The look was rounded out with poker straight hair, bright lipstick and smokey eyes.

She was also spotted in a black floral printed sheer maxi dress from Jonathan Simkhai — which was the sure winner from the day. We quite like the way the hair was tied in a bun with the look being accessorised with gold hoops. But what drew attention was the high-thigh slit, the sleeves and the metallic belt clinched at the waist. The actor rounded out the look with square-toe shoes.

Advertising

Prior to this, the Quantico looked lovely in a floral printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Styled by Patel, the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls, red lipstick, and accessorised with jewellery from the designer himself. We really liked how the small bindi and black bangles completed the look.

With promotions in full swing now, it will be interesting to see what the actor wears after this.