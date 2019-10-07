The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues her fashion tour

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas promotes her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, the actor is giving us some major fashion goals while at it. Recently, she was spotted with Farhan Akhtar, looking lovely in a full-sleeved dress. The sharp V-neck outfit suited her perfectly and the look was rounded out with a messy top knot, accessorised with high boots. Akhtar, on the other hand, was seen in a grey tee paired with casual pants.

During another outing, Chopra was seen in a white ensemble from Rahul Mishra. The floral embroidered kurta was paired with loose white pants. Her hair was styled in loose curls, while gorgeous earrings from Tyaani completed the look.

She also stepped out in a striking ensemble from Mary Katrantzou. The all-floral printed outfit was accessorised with shades and rounded out with a top knot. It could have all gone very wrong, but full marks to the Quantico actor for pulling it off the way she did!

Earlier, she was seen in a dress from Oscar de la Renta. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she looked pretty in the black flowy dress. The look was completed with deep maroon lipstick and hair parted at the side.

