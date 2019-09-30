The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails this Anita Dongre ensemble

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, is giving us major ethnic fashion goals. After stunning us in Sabyasachi Mukherjee saris, she was recently spotted in a lovely Anita Dongre ensemble. The blush pink anarkali was teamed with churidar and teamed with a matching dupatta.

The look was rounded out with hair parted in the middle, bright lipstick, plastic heels and accessorised with mangalsutra.

Prior to this, the Quantico actor had stepped out in a red polka-dotted sari from Mukherjee. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, it was paired with a red full sleeve blouse, which completed the retro look. It was rounded out with a neat bun, bright red lipstick and chunky earrings.

She had also effortlessly nailed a floral printed sari by the designer during the promotions. Styled by Patel again, it was paired with a black sleeveless blouse and accessorised with jewellery from the designer himself. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. The small bindi, however, was what impressed us a great deal.

What did you think of her latest look?