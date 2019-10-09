The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up and about promoting in New York

After promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, in India Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy doing the same on foreign shores. After donning ethnic ensembles here, the Quantico actor was recently spotted in four different looks that were, as expected, a far cry from her promotional looks in India.

In one of the looks, she was spotted in a sky blue turtle neck top that was paired with a matching skirt. The look was kept simple and was rounded out with nude lipstick and hair parted at the side.

In another instance, she was spotted in a lovely floral printed dress from Alexandra O’Neill. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was elevated by the interesting cut at the neck. She rounded out the look with pink lipstick and hair tied in a top knot.

This has been an interesting departure in her recent fashion outings where she mostly donned block colours. In another look for the promotions, she was spotted in a high-neck grey jumpsuit. Styled by Cuttrell again, this was accessorised with a matching belt clinched at the waist and chic shades.

She also stepped out in a lovely white dress, and the ruffle detail made it the perfect day wear. The look was completed with minimal make-up and accessorised with shades.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a Ulyana Sergeenko Couture dress for a promotional event in India. The sharp V-neck outfit worked for her, and the look was completed with a messy top knot and accessorised with high boots.

What do you think of her recent look?