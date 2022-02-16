Style alert: The pleated sari that Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra love

Bollywood’s love affair with sari has seen many memorable forms and styles with B-Town divas owning the six yards of elegance. As such, one of Bollywood’s favourite saris has been Manish Malhotra’s signature sequined number which has been graced by everyone — from Kiara Advani to Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty to Malavika Mohanan, and many more stars.

This time, we spotted another sari on two Bollywood celebs — Deepika Padukone and more recently, Parineeti Chopra. The pleated sari by designer Payal Khandwala is a contemporary rendition that has both the the timelessness of a sari and the modern touch of present-day design sensibilities.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika had worn the pleated sari last year when she appeared on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. She was seen in a pastel number that comprised powder blue, powder pink, pale yellow and green patches, paired with a pleated, sleeveless, mock turtleneck blouse in a bright yellow.

Deepika complemented the colourful and vibrant look with blue drop drop earrings and minimal rings. She kept her hair out of the way in a messy, low bun.

Parineeti chopra in a Payal Khandwal sari. (Photo: PR Handout) Parineeti chopra in a Payal Khandwal sari. (Photo: PR Handout)

In a recent appearance, the Ishaqzaade star wore the same pleated sari but in a brighter palette of blue, pink, and orange with a pop red pleated blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Parineeti’s stunning look was accessorised with a statement ring and drop earrings.

