Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘The Platform’: LFW’s new move to support emerging talents

Lakme Fashion Week has announced a programme called "The Platform" to help identify and mentor young designers who are willing to step out of the box and create a new norm. The winning designers will get a chance to showcase their work at fashion week.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: June 19, 2018 3:44:54 pm
lfw, lakme fashion week, fashion week, creativity, new talent, fabric, texture, colour, Indian Express, Indian Express News Lakme Fashion Week announces “The Platform”in an attempt to mentor new talent. (Source: Facebook/ Lakme Fashion Week)
Related News

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), in association with US-based water brand smartwater, has announced “The Platform”, a programme conceptualised to identify and mentor young and innovative designers who are willing to push the boundaries of fashion and create a new norm. A progression for LFW from its “Gen Next” designer search programme, “The Platform” aims to lend impetus to an alternative genre of fashion — unconventional, innovative and fearless, said a statement. The winning designers will be mentored by India’s prominent fashion icons and get the opportunity to showcase their creativity at the forthcoming edition of the fashion gala, which will begin here from August 22.

Anoop Manohar, General Manager – Marketing, Coca-Cola India said: “‘The Platform’ aims to give an opportunity to a new generation of designers who are willing to disrupt the conventional norms of fashion through their authentic and thought provoking story-based collections. “We hope for this programme to inspire design, not bound by the constraints of stereotypes – giving rise to a new movement in the field of Indian fashion. I am personally very excited about this programme and looking forward to discover some great talent through this initiative”.

Based on smartwater’s core theme of ‘Inspired by the clouds’, the winning collection or collections will reflect the designers’ own interpretation of the theme in the form of experimentation with texture, fabric, shapes or colour that are inspired by clouds. Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Fashion Head – IMG Reliance, said, “LFW is committed to bringing new designer talent to the fore. Having successfully launched many of the most exciting labels, we want to now nurture and help support them with this exciting new programme.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now