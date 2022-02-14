On-field fashion at the Super Bowl 2022 was strong; take a look

The annual football championship game of the National Football League, Super Bowl 2022, took place at the SoFi Stadium in California on February 13. While everybody’s eyes were locked on the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, our eyes were on the halftime show fashion and the star-studded VIP lounge.

This year, giants such as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cents, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Jhené Aiko, and Dr Dre comprised the lineup.

Mary J. Blige performed in a custom Dundas ensemble that comprised a full-sleeve crop top and boy shorts with animal patterned mirrors that she wore with matching thigh high boots and car gloves.

American Singer Jhené Aiko brought glam to the field as she was clad in a sequined wine red gown with a thigh-high slit that she accessorised with a statement ear cuff as she sang America, The Beautiful.

Kendrick Lamar opted for a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit with jewelry buttons and silk shirt from Virgil Abloh‘s final collection for the design house, presented in January 2022. He for black gloves from Louis Vuitton and black leather boots to complete the look.

Beyonce was seen in an Off-White SS ’22 RTW jacket with a Dolce & Gabbana black lace corset, classic Levi’s denim shorts worn with black tights, and accessorised with Messika Jewelry.

Ye was seen with his children North and Saint, wearing his signature all-black outfit, paired with a black facial mask.

Cardi B wore a blue halter-neck cut-out dress as she attended the Super Bowl with American rapper and husband Offset.

The Biebers kept it simple yet stylish as Hailey wore a black button-up spaghetti top with a statement silver neckpiece and ear studs. She had a black jacket thrown over. Justin was in an all white look that he styled with black futuristic glasses.

American Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – Cincinnati Bengals v Los Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) American Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – Cincinnati Bengals v Los Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Snoop Dogg chose a co-ordinated tracksuit for his halftime performance. He wore a blue set with a jumper and trousers with golden motif work that he paired with golden jewellery, stone-studded eyewear, and white and white sneakers.

