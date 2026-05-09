The most audacious watches at the 2026 Met Gala

Let’s be honest: on a carpet that invites the most ostentatious looks of the year, the best watches are rarely the safest. From vintage gems to timepieces that double up as costume or rival jewels, this year’s wrist game at the Met Gala proved to be as wild as the fashion’s biggest night promised.

Combining the audacity of Serpenti and the legend of Spiga, the Italian word for “spike”, the Serpenti Spiga watch in 18 carat yellow gold joins contemporary design with Roman inspiration. Lisa’s timepiece boasts of a Quartz movement with 30 meters of water resistance, a diamonds case material, white mother of pearl dial and yellow gold with diamonds bracelet.

Lisa in Bvlgari. (Source: AP) Lisa in Bvlgari. (Source: AP)

Luke Evans — Hublot Big Bang Unico

With diamonds set into the bezel, Evans’ Hublot Big Bang Unico features automatic movement with 72 hours of power reserve, Skeleton dial, Rubber strap and Titanium case material. Inside, we can see the worldʼs first full-color high-tech ceramic palette densified under extreme pressure, sintered at 1000°C, and 300 Vickers harder than traditional ceramic. It is magnetic and corrosion-proof.

Connor Storrie — Omega Constellation Observatory

Storries choice of wrist accessory has nine references in 39.4 mm, powered by two new calibres. This watch is a part of the first two-hand collection tested by the Laboratoire de Précision, using an acoustic method that makes the seconds hand unnecessary in precision testing. The watch is also available in 18-carat moonshine gold. Luxury at its finest.

Bad Bunny: Cartier Cloche

The DtMF singer chose a Cloche de Cartier watch to grace the Met Gala carpet, featuring mechanical movement with manual winding, an 18K yellow gold case and beaded crown set with a sapphire cabochon, gold-colored grained dial, dark gray Arabic numeral hour-markers, blued-steel apple-shaped hands.

Rami Malek – Cartier Crash

Known for its distinctive “melted” case shape, watch defies traditional aesthetics and embodies Cartier’s legacy of bold innovation. Malek’s accessory features classic Roman numeral hour markers, blued steel and luminescent sword-shaped hands and a diamond-set bezel, adding a touch of opulence to the already striking design.

Bad Bunny, Rami Malek and Dwayne Johnson. (Source: AP) Bad Bunny, Rami Malek and Dwayne Johnson. (Source: AP)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

Billionaire III , a piece of high jewelry watchmaking, has bridges of caliber JCAM39 made of white gold, allowing them to receive the 57 baguette-cut white diamonds that unite it with the case. It is fitted with a high-end tourbillon, vertically aligned with a large barrel. The energy it stores allows this hand-wound movement to beat for 72 hours, a record for a timepiece of this magnitude.

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Special mention: Irina Shayk

The model dropped jaws in a custom Alexander Wang ensemble that featured over 35 unique pieces of watches and jewellery, crafted over 200 hours across 8 days. Her diamond-encrusted bra top had golden straps and a watch face at the center. Gold and silver watch bands adorned her upper arms, while layered neckpieces also mimicked watches.

“The look was created as a wearable archive, where chains replace seams and clasps replace stitching,” the designer mentioned in the caption of his social media post. The watches anchored Shayk’s body as both closure and focal point, while mixed jewellery formed a fluid, sculptural system blurring the line between adornment and construction.

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