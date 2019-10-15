The More the Merrier

Maybe it’s the impending festivities in the air or the fact that an A-list star was walking the ramp — Kangana Ranaut — and another, Sonam Kapoor, was sitting in the front row, but the grand finale of the Lotus-Makeup India Fashion Week, started a whole one and a half hour later than scheduled. Featuring collections by Anamika Khanna, Manish Arora, Wendell Rodericks and Rajesh Pratap Singh, it followed the theme #myfashionmytribe. We saw models who were plus size, transgender and non-hetero normative. The showstopper, Ranaut, wore a black skirt paired with white shirt, completing the look with black boots and heavy silver jewellery. Kapoor, who watched the show with attention, was clad in an Anamika Khanna outfit. Highlights:

Throwback from Wakanda

Goa-based designer Wendell Rodericks presented his vision of #myfashionmytribe in hues of white, blue and beige. We saw long flowing silhouettes, dramatic white jewellery and accompanying headgear, as models walked the ramp to tracks from Black Panther. The collection had a very African ceremonial touch, which can perhaps be attributed to the designer’s recent trip to Ethiopia.

White Nights

Delhi-based Rajesh Pratap Singh, known for his signature white creations, presented an all white collection. The show began with dancers clad in white twirling on the ramp. Models had splotches of neon orange, pink and green on their faces and clothes. The headgear, made of fairy lights, was interesting.

Pop and Soda

Manish Arora, who hasn’t showcased in the Capital for long, brought the choicest pop colours for a collection that had a very boho-nomadic vibe. We saw long skirts, gowns and pants, embellished with accentuated exaggerated bows. Floral prints and sequinned motifs were also prominent. The takeaway was the dramatic ponytails, very much inspired by American signer Ariana Grande.