The Kardashians wow in all-black outfits as they reveal their upcoming show

The royalty of reality TV is making a comeback after the wildly popular 20-season show Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a close in September 2020.
Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian along with mother Kris Jenner made the big announcement of coming up with a new show on the streaming platform, Hulu. The show will be called The Kardashians.
The Kardashian family graced the cover of Variety magazine, looking regal in black, a colour that Kim has been sporting a lot of late. For the cover, she wore a leather outfit of a skirt and a criss-cross halter neck top with super pointy black boots and black leather gloves from Maison Alaia.
Kris Jenner wore a black leather coat from Vetements along with black boots and simple hoop earrings.
Khloé looked uber chic in a black off-shoulder catsuit with criss-cross straps. She threw on a black faux fur coat, kept the accessories minimal, and left her hair open.
Kourtney, on the other hand, opted for a sculpted black dress with a mesh overlay. She looked super crisp in her short bob haircut and wore black mesh heels.
