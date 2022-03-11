scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
The Kardashians wow in all-black outfits as they reveal their upcoming show

The Kardashian family graced the cover of a magazine, looking regal in black, a colour that Kim has been sporting a lot of late.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 11:30:54 am
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé KardashianKhloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

The royalty of reality TV is making a comeback after the wildly popular 20-season show Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a close in September 2020.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian along with mother Kris Jenner made the big announcement of coming up with a new show on the streaming platform, Hulu. The show will be called The Kardashians.

The Kardashian family graced the cover of Variety magazine, looking regal in black, a colour that Kim has been sporting a lot of late. For the cover, she wore a leather outfit of a skirt and a criss-cross halter neck top with super pointy black boots and black leather gloves from Maison Alaia.

ALSO READ |Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian wears yellow caution tapes for Balenciaga show, Demna Gvasalia honours Ukraine

 

Kris Jenner wore a black leather coat from Vetements along with black boots and simple hoop earrings.

 

Khloé looked uber chic in a black off-shoulder catsuit with criss-cross straps. She threw on a black faux fur coat, kept the accessories minimal, and left her hair open.

ALSO READ |Khloé Kardashian shares before and after pictures of ‘sculpted arms and back’; check it out

 

Kourtney, on the other hand, opted for a sculpted black dress with a mesh overlay. She looked super crisp in her short bob haircut and wore black mesh heels.

