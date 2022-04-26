Bizarre fashion: The Kardashians are taking distressed denims to a whole new level

Distressed denims are one of those styles that have withstood the test of time to make it through the ever-changing tides of fashion and its trends. It has been a wardrobe staple ever since it emerged from the cultural punk movement in the 70s. But, as is the norm with trends, even after it does make a comeback, it is not without a contemporary twist. Just ask the Kardashians.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are bringing back the distressed denims in a way you could hardly imagine. Instead of being a subtle rip at the knee or the thighs, the entire denim is distressed. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé wrote in her caption, “Loving this distressed denim moment 🖤 Good 90s Extreme Rips 🖤”. She wore the baggy fit denims with a leather bodysuit and black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

But it was Kim who rendered the distress in a way only she can. In fact, the rips on her denim can hardly be called that since they were giant gashes of cut fabric, so much so that we’re confused if it deserves to be called jeans, or just a piece of delicately-sewn-together threads with some fabric. Even her pockets were visible! Kim paired this with a snakeskin tube top with an uneven hem.

