The GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif shine at the red carpet

The GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 just concluded last night, and as is always the case, the event was attended by several celebrities. Each aced the fashion game and gave some major fashion goals. There was a splendid display of opulent dresses and dapper suits. In case you are curious to know who all attended and wore what, do not worry, we got you all covered.

Hrithik Roshan

He might not be seen too often, but when he does, he ensures that it is memorable. The War actor looked every bit of the Greek God that he is in a black tuxedo. The oversized glasses and the bowtie were the perfect ways to accessorise it.

Katrina Kaif

Often accused of playing safe with her fashion choices, Kaif went all out in her recent appearances and we cannot be more impressed. The Bharat actor was spotted in a sequinned blazer with matching trousers from Shehla Khan. The peeping black bralette top and the nude make up palette went really well with the overall look.

Manushi Chhillar too was spotted and looked pretty in a green sequinned dress. She has played with her fashion choices earlier so this was a bit of a disappointment.

Radhika Madan looked radiant in this dreamy gown from Rudraksh Dwivedi. We really liked how the look was kept simple and accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and rounded out with little colour in the eyes.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in this black outfit from Monisha Jaising. The ruffled sleeves and the sharp V neckline made it stand out. It was rounded out with black heels and hair parted neatly at the side.

Shahid Kapoor

Trust Shahid Kapoor to never make black look boring. We are very impressed with what he chose to wear, especially the black belt clinched at the waist over the blazer.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven actor is known for her quirky fashion choices and she stayed true to it as she stepped out in an interesting ensemble. And though she looked quite chic, the check blazer paired with the check trousers seemed a bit too much. The shades worked quite well though.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty is almost always well turned out but this was a disappointment. The white blazer still worked but the transparent skirt did not go at all.

