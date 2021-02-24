The Girl on the Train promotions: Parineeti Chopra is hitting it out of the park with her looks

February 24, 2021 3:50:27 pm
Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Girl on the Train. And while at it, she is giving major fashion goals, one look at a time. But before we share her promotional looks, we must say that her style has evolved in the last few years. In the past, her looks have mostly been a mixed bag, but her latest looks have been consistently impressive.
Styled by Mohit Rai this time, the actor has really upped her game.
In her latest look, Parineeti was seen in a black top which was teamed with a dark brown blazer and matching pants.
She completed the look with hair parted in the center and smokey eyes. Check out the pictures below.
Prior to this, she sported a series of versatile looks — right from donning a pleated skirt to oversized sweaters. Here are some of them.
We cannot wait to see what she wears next! What do you think of her looks?
