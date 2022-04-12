Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in these couture outfits designed by Anamika Khanna

Madhuri Dixit’s sense of style is enviably elegant and chic. She took her fashion game — a perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary — a notch higher in the recently released Netflix series The Fame Game in which she essayed the role of a Bollywood actor, Anamika Anand.

True to her glamorous character, Madhuri donned some stunning ensembles. The Fame Game‘s maker Sri Rao, recently, took to Instagram to reveal that the actor’s outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna.

“‘Anamika in Anamika’… It was a dream-come-true when renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna agreed to create one-of-kind, couture outfits for Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game,” he wrote.

“For me, the character of Anamika Anand is the epitome of grace and beauty and stardom. And there was only one woman who could design clothes that would match the iconic status of this character: none other than a real-life Anamika… Khanna, that is.”

Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching ensembles worn by Madhuri in the highly-acclaimed series.

A perfect mix of modern and traditional, she was seen wearing an embroidered red ethnic co-ord set — a crop top and flared bottom styled with a matching cape jacket.

She looked graceful in this embroidered off-white Anarkali suit with sheer sleeves.

Keeping it ethnic, she wore a heavily embroidered sleeveless top and paired it with a sheer white skirt and dupatta. A pair of heavy earrings and her captivating smile elevated this look further.

What better than the classic six yards? She was seen wearing an intricately embroidered sheer black sari with white flower motifs. A matching blouse rounded off her look.

The actor’s contemporary looks included an ethnic touch, making them stand apart. Here, she can be seen wearing an embroidered white jacket over a plain white inner.

In yet-another sari look, Madhuri opted for a sheer black sari with red-coloured leaf embroidery.

Keeping it edgy, she also wore a black velvet blazer over a matching inner. What caught our attention was the multicoloured embroidery, making it look very chic and unique.

“Anamika Khanna rarely designs for film and television so it was my immense honour to collaborate with her and observe her process in creating these stunning works of art,” the filmmaker shared, talking about the designer’s ‘hand-made’ designs.

