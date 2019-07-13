The dress code at founder and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop may not surprise you

“I’m buying that shirt,” the publicist said to her boss. It was an everyday office compliment, except the boss in question was Gwyneth Paltrow (“G.P.,” as she’s known at the office), the founder and lifestyle guru behind Goop, which sells crystals, cashmere and much more.

“What tends to happen is I’ll be wearing something and they’ll say, ‘I almost bought that,’” Paltrow said. “And then they’ll buy it.” Indeed, a recent visit to Goop’s new 57,000-square-foot offices in Santa Monica, California, revealed that many of its 250 employees were not just living and breathing Goop, but wearing it, too.

How many Goop products are on you, or in you, right now?

An embarrassing amount. GoopGlow, ingestible. I drink one every single morning. It’s skin care from the inside. And I take my vitamins of course. I’m on the Madame Ovary, the premenopausal, I say without any shame.

The shorts are yours?

They’re G. Label. They’re mine, I made them. And this is a G. Label shirt.

You like a high collar.

I do. A lot of our G. Label has turtleneck or high collar. Some of my friends are like, “Enough already with the high neck.”

Well, forget them. What’s on your wrist?

This is a fitness tracker device. My trainer is a big proponent of walking. So I track my steps, and then three times a day I take loops around the office just to make sure I’m not sitting too much.

How are you doing today?

Today shouldn’t be too bad because I did cardio this morning. I’m already at 7,800 steps.

Amazing.

My goal is 10,000 per day, so I’m good. Yesterday I only did 3,500.

I hope you won’t find it terribly insulting if I call your jacket “oversized.”

It’s definitely oversized. I think it’s a laid-back-but-official feeling. This is G. Label.

What is the punishment if you don’t wear G. Label to the office?

I don’t know.

Does the skirt make it into a suit?

Yeah. I like these super-big pockets. I always have my hands in them. And I love the fit. It’s hard for me to find a skirt that sits on my body. They’re always puffing up.

Gucci loafers?

I borrowed these from a friend.

Good friend. What’s around your neck?

This is a chain that I got from Satya. It’s a carnation, and then this is a piece of quartz.

Is this what you cook in?

No. This is the new Goop HQ, and the kitchen isn’t ready yet.

Your clogs are not your everyday kitchen clogs.

I used to be in the Dansko family. But I’m also an editor. I’m in meetings. I can wear these with a pair of jeans. I can go out to dinner after work and not feel dorky.

The chambray shirt is also very work oriented.

I’ve had some version of this shirt for 15 years. This is Nili Lotan. They did a collaboration with Goop a while ago.

Your skirt is similarly business-meets-kitchen. No nonsense.

It’s apron-y, which is why I was drawn to it. Utilitarian piece. G. Label.

Jesus, you’re all Goop.

Well I get that good-good Goop discount. We stan for G. Label big time.

You have a very heavy wrist game.

It’s like a garbage dump.

It’s not! It looks really good.

My husband gave me a Rolex Submariner on my 40th. It can’t stand alone, so I have a viking bracelet. The beads are a volcanic stone. Then hair ties because my daughter is always running out of them.

I like your dress, a little bit prairie. On trend.

I feel like I really thrived in the ’90s — this reminds me of that. It’s Brock Collection.

And then a warrior sandal.

Paul Andrew. I’m trying to get into sneaker culture. It’s not my jam.

It’s not my jam, either. I think it’s stupid.

It’s the stupidest thing in the world. I’ve adapted to the vibe at Goop. There’s a uniform no matter where you work, but I’m more of a sandal person.

The Off-White sweatshirt! The tennies!

I’m the street Goop.

What do you like about Virgil Abloh’s designs?

It’s one of the few sweatshirts I can pair with this skirt and have it be an appropriate outfit for work.

How does your look compare to your colleagues?

I think we all have our individual spin on the Goop look. Very California chic. Understated.

Has “G.P.” ever commented on your sweatshirt?

Probably.

You have very fitted jeans.

I don’t like baggy jeans at all. This is an everyday thing.

Isn’t it hot in the LA sun?

I wear shorts in the summer. They are typically tight, too.

Is your polo terry cloth?

It’s teal, and I picked it because of the color choice. And it breathes. It’s Zara.

Are you a glasses collector?

No, I only have two pairs. I only wear them when I get tired of wearing my contacts.

Does where you work influence how you dress?

It does. I don’t want to come in looking like a slob.

How do you dress for work?

I’ve gravitated to jumpsuits, dresses that don’t wrinkle. I have two small boys. It’s messy work being the mother of dragons.

Is that a signet ring?

It’s by Kim Dunham. One of my spirit animals is a horse, and the other is a black leopard. Inside there’s a quote: “Encounters are planned by the soul.”

Tell me about the dress.

This is La Double J. I like that they’re high-necked or collared. It’s the most flattering look for me, with my haircut.

Those are the whitest white sneakers I’ve ever seen.

You can use a Magic Eraser on your shoes.

Goop Lab sounds like the kind of place where Dr Pepper might work.

It’s the retail establishment for Goop. It’s where all our products are sold.

What do you think about when you’re dressing for work?

It’s about how I feel in what I’m wearing.

How do you feel?

Fabulous.

Oh, good. Tell me about these high-waisted Frame Denim jeans.

Goop x Frame denim from last summer. Totally in my wheelhouse. Classic with an edge. Jeans every day.

You’re wearing your blazer as a cape.

It’s extra fashion, and I can do all sorts of things with my arms.

Tell me about your shoes.

These are by Yuul Yie. I have heels in the car.

What about your top?

It’s actually a bodysuit by Khaite. She did her first show in New York this fall. I wear her religiously.

Very classic watch.

My sweet boyfriend gave it to me for my 33rd birthday. Black band. I wear a lot of black. I drive black cars. I’m from Jersey so I’m a little hood sometimes.

Is it intimidating to get dressed for Goop?

I dress for comfort and for fun.

Is your dress linen?

It’s silk and linen. For a long time I used to just use neutrals. Now I’ll do a pop of color just to keep it fun. It’s Tuesday. Why not? And it’s not holding me in like a sausage.

It has a nice big shoulder.

I like the puff sleeve.

You’ve got the Veja sneakers.

I like that they’re Velcro. Makes everything easier. Even when I wear my Converse I don’t lace them properly. I do bunny ears.

I do bunny ears, too!