Online search for Diana’s ‘sheep jumper’, ‘red dress’ surges after The Crown’s latest season

The Crown‘s latest season that recounts Diana’s journey in the royal family, has led to a surge in online searches for various fashion items displayed in the season, particularly Diana’s outfits.

The latest data from eBay recorded a 21 per cent jump in searches for Diana’s famous “sheep jumper”–also worn in the Netflix series by Emma Corrin who plays Diana–since the new season released.

The scarlet jumper, featuring multiple white sheep and a single black sheep, was worn by Diana on various occasions, including a visit to Guard’s Polo Club in Windsor in 1983 with Prince of Wales.

Diana’s own sweater is now a part of Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent collection. It was designed by now-defunct knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful in 1979, and was recently re-released by American label Rowing Blazers.

Apart from the jumper, search for “Peter Pan Collar” went up by 22 per cent, “ruffled shirt” by 25 per cent and “tweed blazer” by 62 per cent.

On the day the series was launched, eBay reported that the search for “red dress”, inspired by Diana’s memorable party frock, was made every minute, according to Independent. Diana wore the dress during her Australian tour with Prince Charles in 1983.

There was also a 126 per cent surge in searches for “tartan jacket”, also worn by Diana, and Corrin in the show.

“Diana is once again setting the trends, with an uptake in styles from a tartan jacket, to a Peter Pan collar and even that classic sheep jumper,” Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay UK, was quoted as saying.

