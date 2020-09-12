The Crown’s Emma Corrin needed 10 people to wear replica of Diana’s wedding dress

Emma Corrin; Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day. (Source: emmalouisecorrin/Instagram, themaxidress/Instagram)

Emma Corrin, who is playing Princess Diana in the latest episode of the Netflix show The Crown, recently talked about her experience of donning a replica of the late royal’s wedding gown. She revealed it took 10 people to help her get into the “massive” dress.

Talking to British Vogue, Corrin explained how the show’s team painstakingly recreated the dress by working with the original designers of the dress, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

“The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” she was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram 15.11.20 A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin) on Aug 20, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Diana’s original wedding gown, which she wore in 1981, is estimated to have cost USD 90,000 (Rs 84,61,180). The huge attire was made using ivory silk taffeta, and the neckline and mutton sleeves were designed with lace flounces.

Read| Princess Diana: Her true story in her own words

The dress also featured 10,000 pearls and intricate embroidery. The late princess paired it with a Spencer tiara and a 153-year veil, including 18-carat gold horseshoe charm for good luck.

Since 2014, the gown is privately owned by Princess Diana’s sons Prince Harry and Prince William, reported Independent. Earlier it was put on display at Althorp House, the estate belonging to the Spencer family.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd