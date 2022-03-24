Lakmé Fashion Week Day 1: Celebrity showstoppers and their stunning outfits

As the world carefully crawls back to phygital and physical spaces again, the Indian fashion industry is also taking careful steps ahead. After the showcases in the global fashion capitals of the world earlier this year, in India, FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) is back with a fully physical show. This year, the location has been shifted from Mumbai to New Delhi but not much else has changed, except, of course, the excitement of the physical runway.

It started with a bang yesterday with presentations by JJ Valaya, Samant Chauhan, Varun Bahl Couture, Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, and Shantanu and Nikhil. Along with models strutting down the runway in designer pieces were celebrity showstoppers like Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Soha Ali Khan, and Masoom Minawala.

Take a look:

Mrunal Thakur walking for TENCEL™ LUXE presents JJ Valaya at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. (Photo: PR handout) Mrunal Thakur walking for TENCEL™ LUXE presents JJ Valaya at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. (Photo: PR handout)

Mrunal Thakur looked like a boho goddess as she walked the ramp for JJ Valaya in a dark metal embellished top and a chevron voluminous skirt styled with a waits belt. She wore an exquisite headdress, a necklace, and shoulder-dusting earrings as well as a statement antique silver hand cuff. The collection is titled ‘Rumeli~The Summer Story’. The Toofan actor was Valaya’s showstopper at last year’s fashion week as well.

Manoj Bajpayee walking the runway Samant Chauhan. (Source: PR Handout) Manoj Bajpayee walking the runway Samant Chauhan. (Source: PR Handout)

Manoj Bajpayee was designer Samant Chauhan’s showstopper, looking dapper in an embroidered silver suit with a black sequined shirt underneath. Describing his collection, Chauhan said that it is inspired by his first-hand experience of winter rain in Paris. He also added the collection represents “black as a colour of happiness and celebration”, in a video shared by LFW.

Soha Ali Khan turned showstopper for INIFD Launchpad. (Photo: PR Handout) Soha Ali Khan turned showstopper for INIFD Launchpad. (Photo: PR Handout)

Soha Ali Khan closed the INIFD Launchpad show for the fashion design students of the institute dressed in an off-white corset with a beige and pink tulle skirt.

Masoom Minawala as the showstopper for Varun Bahl Couture. (Photo: PR Handout) Masoom Minawala as the showstopper for Varun Bahl Couture. (Photo: PR Handout)

Masoom Minawala looked stunning in the showstopping outfit by Varun Bahl. With a soft pink, floral embroidered lehenga skirt, a beaded and embroidered blouse along with a cape to add drama to the look, Minawala showcased the designer’s ‘Quintessential’ collection which is “about curvilinear lines and forms with a vivid explosion of colour yet absorbing the softness of delicate shapes and layers. The pieces have been made by using the amalgamation of both traditional and modern designs”, as per the official Instagram account of Lakmé fashion Week.

