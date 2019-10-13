The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 Autumn-Winter: Aditi Rao Hydari and Vaani Kapoor walk the ramp

On the second day of The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 Autumn-Winter edition, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp. Kapoor was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal and was spotted in a mini dress- gown that stood out for its sheer detail. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, light shade of lipstick and hair tied at the back.

“I love this outfit and it was fun walking for BTFW 2019. There were butterflies in my stomach before walking the ramp and I always feel likewise but later I enjoyed it,” she was quoted as saying according to a report in The Times of India. Speaking about Kapoor’s outfit, the designer said, “It was a multi-purpose outfit that Vaani is wearing. Its mini dress, gown and even something someone would like to wear it like a lehenga.”

Hydari walked the ramp for the label Kalki, which unveiled its bridal collection. The actor looked royal in an intricately embroidered lehenga. The detailing was clearly the highlight of the ensemble. The look was completed with stunning neckpiece and earrings.

“It as a very nice experience walking for BTFW 2019 and it is my first time but I have worked with Kalki earlier and I know their designs are always beautiful. It has been very fewer times when we see clothing in a picture is also as much as beautiful in real and Kalki absolutely does that,” the actor was quoted as saying, according to a report in The Times of India.

What do you think of their looks?